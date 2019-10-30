Soccer-Chaos as Napoli denied penalty then Atalanta equalise

Adds details

NAPLES, Italy, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Atalanta snatched a late 2-2 draw away to Napoli amid chaotic scenes on Wednesday as Josip Ilicic scored their equaliser seconds after their opponents had a penalty appeal waved away.

Players and officials had to wait several minutes for a VAR check to discover whether the Atalanta goal would stand or whether Napoli would be awarded a penalty.

Eventually, the goal was given and the normally unflappable Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti was sent off amid angry protests from the hosts.

Napoli were leading 2-1 when Dries Mertens crossed the ball into the area and Napoli substitute Fernando Llorente went down under a challenge from Simon Kjaer.

As Napoli protested, Atalanta went straight down the other end and Rafael Toloi threaded a pass through to Ilicic who curled his shot past Alex Meret.

Atalanta celebrated but were then forced to wait as the two incidents were checked by VAR officials before the goal was confirmed with Napoli continuing to demand a penalty. The delay partly contributed to eight minutes of stoppage time being added on.

Atalanta, Serie A's leading scorers with 30 goals in 10 games, stayed third with 21 points, three ahead of Napoli.

Nikola Maksimovic headed Napoli in front from Jose Callejon's cross in the 16th minute and Arkadiusz Milik should have increased their lead but headed against the post from close range.

Instead, Remo Freuler equalised in the 41st minute with a shot which went through Meret's legs.

Napoli regained the lead in the 71st minute after Atalanta lost possession in midfield, Fabian Ruiz sent Milik clear of the defence and the Pole rounded goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini to score.

The hosts appeared to be coasting until the dramatic finale which will raise more questions about the use of VAR.

