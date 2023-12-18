Soccer-Champions League last-16 draw

NYON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The following is the draw for the Champions League last 16 which was held in Nyon on Monday:
Arsenal v FC Porto
Barcelona v Napoli
Real Sociedad v Paris St Germain
Atletico Madrid v Inter Milan
Borussia Dortmund v PSV Eindhoven
Bayern Munich v Lazio
Manchester City v FC Copenhagen
Real Madrid v RB Leipzig
LAST 16 DATES
First leg: Feb. 13-14 and Feb. 20-21
Second leg: March 5-6 and March 12-13
Seeded teams (named first) will play the second leg at home
(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)
