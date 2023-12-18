News & Insights

Soccer-Champions League last-16 draw

Credit: REUTERS/PIERRE ALBOUY

December 18, 2023 — 06:21 am EST

Written by Aadi Nair for Reuters ->

NYON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The following is the draw for the Champions League last 16 which was held in Nyon on Monday:

Arsenal v FC Porto

Barcelona v Napoli

Real Sociedad v Paris St Germain

Atletico Madrid v Inter Milan

Borussia Dortmund v PSV Eindhoven

Bayern Munich v Lazio

Manchester City v FC Copenhagen

Real Madrid v RB Leipzig

LAST 16 DATES

First leg: Feb. 13-14 and Feb. 20-21

Second leg: March 5-6 and March 12-13

Seeded teams (named first) will play the second leg at home

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

((Aadi.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.