Soccer-Champions League last-16 draw

NYON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The following is the draw for the Champions League last 16 which was held in Nyon on Monday:

Arsenal v FC Porto

Barcelona v Napoli

Real Sociedad v Paris St Germain

Atletico Madrid v Inter Milan

Borussia Dortmund v PSV Eindhoven

Bayern Munich v Lazio

Manchester City v FC Copenhagen

Real Madrid v RB Leipzig

LAST 16 DATES

First leg: Feb. 13-14 and Feb. 20-21

Second leg: March 5-6 and March 12-13

Seeded teams (named first) will play the second leg at home

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

