News & Insights

US Markets

Soccer-Champions League group stage draw

Credit: REUTERS/MASSIMO PINCA

August 31, 2023 — 12:55 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

MONACO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Following is the 2023-24 Champions League group stage draw which was made in Monaco on Thursday:

GROUP A

Bayern Munich

Manchester United

Copenhagen

Galatasaray

GROUP B

Sevilla

Arsenal

PSV Eindhoven

Lens

GROUP C

Napoli

Real Madrid

Braga

Union Berlin

GROUP D

Benfica

Inter Milan

Red Bull Salzburg

Real Sociedad

GROUP E

Feyenoord

Atletico Madrid

Lazio

Celtic

GROUP F

Paris St Germain

Borussia Dortmund

AC Milan

Newcastle United

GROUP G

Manchester City

RB Leipzig

Crvena Zvedza

Young Boys

GROUP H

Barcelona

Porto

Shakhtar Donetsk

Royal Antwerp

GROUP STAGE DATES

Matchday 1: Sept. 19-20

Matchday 2: Oct. 3-4

Matchday 3: Oct. 24-25

Matchday 4: Nov. 7-8

Matchday 5: Nov. 28-29

Matchday 6: Dec. 12-13

Last-16 draw: Dec. 18

(Compiled by Anita Kobylinska in Gdansk; Editing by Ed Osmond)

((anita.kobylinska@tr.com; +48 58 769 65 38;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.