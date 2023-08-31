Soccer-Champions League group stage draw

MONACO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Following is the 2023-24 Champions League group stage draw which was made in Monaco on Thursday:

GROUP A

Bayern Munich

Manchester United

Copenhagen

Galatasaray

GROUP B

Sevilla

Arsenal

PSV Eindhoven

Lens

GROUP C

Napoli

Real Madrid

Braga

Union Berlin

GROUP D

Benfica

Inter Milan

Red Bull Salzburg

Real Sociedad

GROUP E

Feyenoord

Atletico Madrid

Lazio

Celtic

GROUP F

Paris St Germain

Borussia Dortmund

AC Milan

Newcastle United

GROUP G

Manchester City

RB Leipzig

Crvena Zvedza

Young Boys

GROUP H

Barcelona

Porto

Shakhtar Donetsk

Royal Antwerp

GROUP STAGE DATES

Matchday 1: Sept. 19-20

Matchday 2: Oct. 3-4

Matchday 3: Oct. 24-25

Matchday 4: Nov. 7-8

Matchday 5: Nov. 28-29

Matchday 6: Dec. 12-13

Last-16 draw: Dec. 18

(Compiled by Anita Kobylinska in Gdansk; Editing by Ed Osmond)

