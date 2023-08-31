Soccer-Champions League group stage draw

MONACO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Following is the 2023-24 Champions League group stage draw which was made in Monaco on Thursday:
GROUP A
Bayern Munich
Manchester United
Copenhagen
Galatasaray
GROUP B
Sevilla
Arsenal
PSV Eindhoven
Lens
GROUP C
Napoli
Real Madrid
Braga
Union Berlin
GROUP D
Benfica
Inter Milan
Red Bull Salzburg
Real Sociedad
GROUP E
Feyenoord
Atletico Madrid
Lazio
Celtic
GROUP F
Paris St Germain
Borussia Dortmund
AC Milan
Newcastle United
GROUP G
Manchester City
RB Leipzig
Crvena Zvedza
Young Boys
GROUP H
Barcelona
Porto
Shakhtar Donetsk
Royal Antwerp
GROUP STAGE DATES
Matchday 1: Sept. 19-20
Matchday 2: Oct. 3-4
Matchday 3: Oct. 24-25
Matchday 4: Nov. 7-8
Matchday 5: Nov. 28-29
Matchday 6: Dec. 12-13
Last-16 draw: Dec. 18
