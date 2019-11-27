Soccer-Champions Flamengo win again with Bruno Henrique hat trick

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Bruno Henrique got a second-half hat trick as Brazilian champions Flamengo came back from a goal down to beat Ceara 4-1 on Wednesday.

The Rio de Janeiro side are enjoying their best season in decades, having already wrapped up the league title and the Copa Libertadores, South America’s equivalent of the Champions League.

However, they surprisingly went behind when Thiago Galhardo silenced the home fans at the Maracana stadium by putting the visitors ahead after 27 minutes.

Flamengo, though, roared back in the second half with three goals from Bruno Henrique and a last-minute fourth from Vitinho.

The result leaves Ceara in a precarious position just one point above the relegation zone with three games of the season remaining.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((andrew.downie@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 99995-9571;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.