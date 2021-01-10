World Markets

Soccer-Celtic player tests positive for COVID-19 after squad return from Dubai

Contributor
Manasi Pathak Reuters
Celtic said on Sunday one of their players had tested positive for COVID-19, two days after the team returned from their warm-weather training camp in Dubai.

Celtic travelled to the United Arab Emirates on Jan. 2 for a six-day training camp, which Scotland's Deputy First Minister John Swinney said was "not a good idea" amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Scottish champions did not say if the infected player was part of the squad that travelled to Dubai.

"Celtic today confirmed that one player has recorded a positive test for covid-19. Clearly the player will receive all our care and full support," Celtic wrote on Twitter.

"All other members of our squad, management team and backroom squad are negative."

Celtic are second in the Premiership standings, with 43 points after 19 games. They are due to host Hibernian on Monday.

