Soccer-Celtic manager Lennon steps down as '10 in a row' hopes fade

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Celtic manager Neil Lennon has stepped down following a dismal campaign that has left them 18 points behind leaders Rangers, the Scottish Premiership club said on Wednesday.

Lennon's last game in charge was a 1-0 defeat to lowly Ross County on Sunday, which left Celtic's hopes of a 10th consecutive league title hanging by a thread.

Celtic completed a 'quadruple treble' in December by winning the 2019-20 Scottish Cup but Lennon had come under increasing scrutiny after falling well behind Rangers, who need just seven points from their last eight games to secure the league title.

"We have experienced a difficult season due to so many factors and it is very frustrating and disappointing that we have not been able to hit the same heights as we did previously," Lennon said in a statement.

"I have worked as hard as ever to try and turn things around, but unfortunately we have not managed to get the kind of run going that we have needed."

Assistant manager John Kennedy will take interim charge of Celtic, who host fourth-placed Aberdeen on Saturday.

