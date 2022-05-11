Soccer-Celtic clinch league title with 1-1 draw at Dundee

adds manager quotes, background

May 11 (Reuters) - Celtic clinched the Scottish Premiership title on Wednesday after a 1-1 draw at Dundee United, their 31st league game in a row unbeaten.

Celtic forward Giorgos Giakoumakis scored in the 53rd minute but midfielder Dylan Levitt equalised for Dundee in the 72nd.

Celtic, who also clinched the League Cup earlier in the season, wrapped up their 52nd top flight league title by moving to 90 points, an unassailable four-point lead with one game to play ahead of last year's title winners Rangers.

"I'm so proud of the lads, everyone at the club," captain Callum McGregor told the BBC.

"It's a new group and we've been absolutely relentless since day one.

"These scenes will live in my heart for ever."

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou, who was appointed in June and tasked with rebuilding the squad after they failed to clinch a 10th consecutive top-flight title last season, said he had fulfilled a lifelong dream.

"It's been a hell of a season. Our starting point was a fair way back and the way this group of players and staff has risen to the challenge - I couldn't be more proud," he said.

"It's fairly overwhelming. It's taken every ounce of me to get us where we are and when you get to the finish line, you just want to collapse.

"It almost feels like two seasons in one. We've jammed in a rebuilding season and a season to win. We had a lot of work to do, and with the support of everyone at the club, we got there."

