Soccer-Celta Vigo part ways with manager Benitez after Real Madrid loss

Credit: REUTERS/Ana Beltran

March 12, 2024 — 09:34 am EDT

Written by Chiranjit Ojha for Reuters ->

March 12 (Reuters) - Celta Vigo have parted ways with manager Rafael Benitez and his staff eight months after their appointment, the LaLiga club said on Tuesday.

Celta are 17th in the standings with 24 points, two above the relegation zone, after Sunday's 4-0 loss at leaders Real Madrid.

The team "has not obtained the results expected by the club" during the former Real Madrid, Liverpool and Chelsea manager's tenure, Celta said in a statement.

"The club would like to express to Rafa Benitez and his assistants its most sincere gratitude for the honesty and professionalism they have shown since their arrival," they added.

Celta visit 14th-placed Sevilla on Sunday.

(Reporting by Chiranjit Ojha in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

