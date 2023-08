Soccer-Carmona fires Spain into World Cup final with 2-1 win over Sweden

AUCKLAND, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Olga Carmona struck late to lift Spain to a thrilling 2-1 win over Sweden on Tuesday and send the Iberians into a first Women's World Cup final.

Carmona's 90th-minute strike from long-range pinged off the crossbar and into the goal two minutes after Rebecka Blomqvist had levelled the match for Sweden in front of a baying crowd of 43,217 at Eden Park.

Salma Paralluelo, the quarter-final hero against the Netherlands, put Spain in the lead with the opening goal in the 81st minute, breathing life into what had been a slow-burning, cagey affair.

Less than a year after a player revolt tore the squad apart, 'La Roja' will have the chance to lift the trophy on Sunday when they face co-hosts Australia or England in the championship match.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

