Soccer-Canadian MLS clubs to play home openers in U.S. due to COVID-19

March 10 (Reuters) - Major League Soccer said on Wednesday its three Canadian clubs will play their 2021 regular-season home openers in the United States due to pandemic-related travel restrictions between the two countries.

CF Montreal will kick off their season on April 17 when they host Toronto FC at the home of Inter Miami while the Vancouver Whitecaps will host Portland Timbers at the Utah home of MLS club Real Salt Lake the following day.

Toronto will then host Vancouver on April 24 at the home of Orlando City SC.

All three Canadian clubs were forced to relocate to the United States last year to finish off the 2020 campaign because of COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Full dates of the 2021 season schedule will be announced in the coming weeks, MLS said in a news release.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto Editing by Toby Davis)

