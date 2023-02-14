US Markets

Soccer-Canada women's team threaten to boycott next team camp over pay equity

Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA

February 14, 2023 — 03:46 pm EST

Written by Lori Ewing for Reuters ->

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Canada's women's team will play at this month's SheBelieves Cup under protest but the Olympic champions have vowed to boycott the team camp during the next FIFA international window in April if their demands over pay equity are not met.

Members of the Canada team held a virtual call with media on Tuesday, two days before kicking off the four-nation SheBelieves tournament against world champions the United States as they step up their preparations for this year's World Cup.

"There's a FIFA window coming up in April where we have said that if things are not just addressed, if things aren't fixed, we'll not be going to that camp," said captain Christine Sinclair.

"So (playing this tournament under protest) is a short-term solution," added the forward.

The players said the "disgusting" discrepancy between the Canada men’s and women’s soccer programmes became obvious last year in Qatar, where Canada's men made their first World Cup appearance in 37 years in November.

The women said they have received words of support from the Canadian men’s players and members of the U.S. women’s team, who won a similar pay equity battle.

(Reporting by Lori Ewing; Editing by Ken Ferris)

