Soccer-Canada women's team reach agreement over funding

March 02, 2023 — 06:50 pm EST

Written by Amy Tennery for Reuters ->

March 2 (Reuters) - Canada Soccer and its women's national team players have reached an interim funding agreement, the sport's governing body said on Thursday.

The terms of the deal reflect that of the men's national team, Canada Soccer said, with per-game incentives and results-based compensation. A final collective bargaining agreement is still under negotiation.

"This is about respect, this is about dignity, and this is about equalising the competitive environment in a world that is fundamentally unequal," Canada Soccer's General Secretary Earl Cochrane said in a statement.

"We have been consistent and public about the need to have fairness and equal pay be pillars of any new agreements with our players, and we are delivering on that today."

The Olympic champions played last month's SheBelieves Cup under protest after facing the threat of legal action because of their plans to strike over pay equity concerns and budget.

