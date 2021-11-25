US Markets

Soccer-Canada to host their next World Cup qualifier in Hamilton

Contributor
Frank Pingue Reuters
Published

Canada, which sit atop the CONCACAF World Cup qualifying table, will host the United States outdoors in Hamilton, Ontario, in January for what will most certainly be a chilly encounter, Canada Soccer said on Thursday.

The decision was announced nine days after hosts Canada beat Mexico 2-1 in Edmonton where snow and frigid temperatures may have helped them to victory.

"We are excited to bring the Men's National Team FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match to Hamilton in January with the team riding a nation-wide wave of support at the top of the table and after an incredible display from Edmontonians in November," Canada Soccer President Nick Bontis said in a news release.

Canada sit undefeated in CONCACAF's final round of World Cup qualifiers with 16 points from eight matches, ahead of the United States, (15 points), Mexico (14 points) and Panama (14 points).

Canada play at Honduras on Jan. 27 and visit El Salvador on Feb. 2 in their other two games of the three-match FIFA window.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

