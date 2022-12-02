US Markets

Soccer-Cameroon close to World Cup exit after scoreless first half with Brazil

December 02, 2022 — 02:49 pm EST

By Philip O'Connor

LUSAIL, Qatar, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Cameroon's World Cup hopes were hanging by a thread as they were drawing 0-0 with Brazil at halftime of their World Cup Group G match at the Lusail Stadium on Friday - a game the Indomitable Lions must win to have any chance of progressing.

Already certain of their place in the last 16 where they are likely to meet Group H runners-up South Korea, Brazil made nine changes to the side that started the 1-0 win over Switzerland.

Gabriel Martinelli, Fred and Antony all came close to breaking the deadlock in a first half in which Brazil's reserves coasted as Cameroon struggled to mount any meaningful attacks.

Rigobert Song's side must beat Brazil and hope that Serbia sneak at least a point off Switzerland if they are to have any hope of making the knockout phase.

