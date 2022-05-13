Soccer-Cameroon add French mix to strengthen squad ahead of World Cup

YAOUNDE, May 13 (Reuters) - Cameroon named three former French junior internationals on Friday in a squad of 34 for next month's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Kenya and Burundi as they look for players to strengthen their side ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.

Georges-Kevin Nkoudou, formerly with Olympique de Marseille and Tottenham Hotspur and now playing at Besiktas, and Olivier Kemen, who was at Olympique Lyonnais but now also plays his club football in Turkey, have been persuaded to switch their international allegiance after a visit from Samuel Eto'o, the president of the Cameroon Football Federation.

There is also a first call-up for Olivier Ntcham of Swansea City, another former French junior international but who had already made the switch of footballing nationality to Cameroon, where his parents hail from.

Eto'o was also able to persuade 20-year-old Racing Lens central defender Christopher Wooh, another born in France, to commit to the Indomitable Lions.

Cameroon, who now have former captain Rigobert Song as coach, host Kenya in Douala on June 4 and meet Burundi in Dar-es-Salaam on June 8.

But the opening Group C qualifier might not take place unless a FIFA ban on Kenya is lifted. That would leave Cameroon with only one match in the June international window -- their penultimate chance to prepare before the World Cup in November.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Devis Epassy (OFI Crete), Simon Omossola (Vita Club), Andre Onana (Ajax Amsterdam)

Defenders: Jean-Charles Castelletto (Nantes), Enzo Ebosse (Angers), Collins Fai (Standard Liege), Oumar Gonzalez (AC Ajaccio), Olivier Mbaizo (Philadelphia Union), Michael Ngadeu Ngadjui (Gent), Harold Moukoudi (St Etienne), Ambroise Oyongo (Montpellier), Duplexe Tchamba (SønderjyskE), Nouhou Tolo (Seattle Sounders), Christopher Wooh (Racing Lens)

Midfielders: Jeando Fuchs (Peterborough United), Martin Hongla (Verona), Olivier Kemen (Kayerispor), Pierre Kunde Malong (Olympiakos), Olivier Ntcham (Swansea City), Jean Onana (Girondins Bordeaux), Gael Ondoa (Hannover 96), Samuel Oum Gouet (KV Mechelen), Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Napoli)

Forwards: Vincent Aboubakar (Al Nasr), Stephane Bahoken (Angers), Eric Maxim Choupo Moting (Bayern Munich), Franck Eounga (Asante Kotoko), Ignatius Ganago (Racing Lens), Didier Lamkel Ze (Metz), Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu (Young Boys Berne), Georges-Kevin Nkoudou (Besiktas), Kevin Soni (Asteras Tripolis), Leandre Tawamba (Al Taawon), Karl Toko Ekambi (Lyon).

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Martyn Herman)

((mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com; +27828257807; Reuters Messaging: mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.