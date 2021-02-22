Soccer-Cagliari appoint Semplici as coach after sacking Di Francesco

Contributor
Peter Hall Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PEDRO NUNES

Cagliari named Leonardo Semplici as the club's new head coach after Eusebio Di Francesco was sacked following a run of 16 league games without a win, the Serie A side said on Monday.

Updates with new coach appointment

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Cagliari named Leonardo Semplici as the club's new head coach after Eusebio Di Francesco was sacked following a run of 16 league games without a win, the Serie A side said on Monday.

A 1-0 home defeat against fellow strugglers Torino on Friday was the final straw, with the loss leaving the Sardinians languishing down in 18th in the standings having amassed 15 points, five from the safety zone, from 23 games this season.

"The club have also parted company with assistant coach Francesco Calzona, assistants Stefano Romano and Giancarlo Marini, fitness coach Nicandro Vizoco and psychologist Gianmaria Palumbo," a club statement said.

"The club thanks all of them for their contribution, commitment, and professionalism."

Cagliari said Semplici has signed a contract until June 2022.

(Reporting by Peter Hall Editing by Christian Radnedge and Pritha Sarkar)

((p.hall@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters