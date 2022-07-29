Soccer-Burnley edge 1-0 past Huddersfield in Kompany's Championship debut

Contributor
Silvia Recchimuzzi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ED SYKES

An early goal by Ian Maatsen earned Burnley a 1-0 win over Huddersfield on Friday in Vincent Kompany's first game in charge of the Championship club.

Maatsen slotted home in the 18th minute to give his side their first win after their six-year spell in the top flight came to an end last season.

Burnley's line-up underwent drastic changes during the close season after several players left to continue playing in the Premier League.

Former Manchester City skipper Kompany joined the club in June after leaving Belgian side Anderlecht.

