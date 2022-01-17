Soccer-Burnley ask Premier League to postpone game against Watford

Aadi Nair Reuters
Published

Burnley have asked the Premier League to postpone their match against Watford on Tuesday after a string of COVID-19 cases and injuries left their squad depleted, the club said.

If the game is postponed, it will be the 22nd league match to be rescheduled this season.

"The Premier League Board will meet later today to review the application and inform both clubs and their fans of its decision," the league said on Monday.

Burnley's Premier League match at home to Leicester City last week was also postponed.

Burnley are 20th in the league on 11 points, having played 17 matches, three points adrift of Watford in 17th, who have played 19 matches.

