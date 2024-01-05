News & Insights

Soccer-Buchanan joins Inter, becomes first Canadian Serie A player

Credit: REUTERS/PEDRO NUNES

January 05, 2024 — 11:16 am EST

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Inter Milan have signed winger Tajon Buchanan from Club Brugge and he will become the first Canadian to play in Italy's top flight, the Serie A club said on Friday.

The versatile 24-year-old has signed a four-and-a-half-year contract for a reported fee of seven million euros ($7.69 million) plus a potential three million euros in bonuses, Italian media reported.

Buchanan has made 35 appearances for Canada and started all three group games at the 2022 World Cup. He made 12 league appearances for Brugge this season, scoring two goals.

"I'm really proud to be the first Canadian to play in the Italian league, it's a great achievement that makes me very proud," Buchanan said on Inter's website.

"I've been following Inter for a long time, it's a team I see myself in, I'm really excited about what awaits me."

Inter lead the Serie A standings, two points ahead of Juventus, and host Hellas Verona on Saturday.

($1 = 0.9107 euros)

