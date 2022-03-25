Soccer-Broughton consortium says it is on shortlist to buy Chelsea

March 25 (Reuters) - A consortium led by former British Airways Chairman Martin Broughton has been included on the shortlist to buy Premier League side Chelsea, the group told Reuters on Friday.

The group led by Broughton, who is also a former chairman of Liverpool Football Club, includes World Athletics President Sebastian Coe and wealthy investors from around the world, who the group says all want to maintain Chelsea's top status.

Others on the shortlist to buy the English premiership club are Todd Boehly, Hansjorg Wyss and Jonathan Goldstein.

Chelsea was put up for sale by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and who said proceeds from the sale would go to charity.

(Reporting by Peter Hall; Writing by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair)

