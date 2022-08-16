US Markets

Soccer-Brighton sign Estupinan from Villarreal

Tommy Lund Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ALBERT GEA

Brighton & Hove Albion have signed Ecuador defender Pervis Estupinan from Villarreal after the departure of left back Marc Cucurella to Chelsea, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old Estupinan has signed a five-year deal, subject to international clearance. Brighton did not disclose the financial details of the deal.

"We’re excited by what Pervis brings us and he fills a position to which we’ve been looking to add depth," Brighton head coach Graham Potter said.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

