Soccer-Brighton sign Estupinan from Villarreal

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Brighton & Hove Albion have signed Ecuador defender Pervis Estupinan from Villarreal after the departure of left back Marc Cucurella to Chelsea, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old Estupinan has signed a five-year deal, subject to international clearance. Brighton did not disclose the financial details of the deal.

"We’re excited by what Pervis brings us and he fills a position to which we’ve been looking to add depth," Brighton head coach Graham Potter said.

