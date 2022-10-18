Soccer-Brighton frustrated in home stalemate against Forest

BRIGHTON, England, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Brighton and Hove Albion failed to score for the third Premier League game in succession as they were held to a 0-0 draw at home by struggling Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

Roberto De Zerbi's side dominated throughout but lacked a cutting edge as Forest hung on for a gritty point.

The first top-flight meeting between the sides since 1983 was hardly a classic as Brighton suffered a frustrating night in their 200th Premier League fixture.

Forest keeper Dean Henderson was kept busy throughout as Brighton racked up the chances with Leandro Trossard and Solly March both having shots saved while Trossard hit the crossbar.

Tariq Lamptey and Pascal Gross both had good opportunities after the break for Brighton while Forest rarely managed an attack and failed to register an effort on target.

It was an encouraging point for Forest, however, as they moved off the foot of the table with six points.

Brighton remained in seventh place with 15 points but after four games in charge, De Zerbi is still awaiting a first win.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing by Toby Davis)

((martyn.herman@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427933; Reuters Messaging: martyn.herman@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.