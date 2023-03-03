Soccer-Brighton boss De Zerbi gets touchline ban for confronting referee

Adds De Zerbi quotes

March 3 (Reuters) - Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto de Zerbi has been banned from the touchline for one game by the FA after he was shown a red card following his side's home defeat by Fulham last month.

The Italian's frustration boiled over at the final whistle following the 1-0 loss and he confronted referee Darren England in the tunnel. After the match, De Zerbi said the standard of referees in the Premier League is "very bad".

"... Roberto De Zerbi has been suspended from the touchline for one match and fined 15,000 pounds ($18,013)...," the FA said on Friday.

"The head coach admitted that his behaviour on the pitch at full time was improper, and that his behaviour and/or language in the tunnel afterwards towards a match official was abusive and/or insulting and/or improper."

Later on Friday, De Zerbi told reporters: "I think I didn't make mistakes in terms of respect.

"The players know what to do. I am lucky to be a coach of this squad. It is not a problem for them if I'm not on the bench, although I prefer of course to stay on the bench. It is my life."

Brighton, who are eighth in the league standings, host 16th-placed West Ham on Saturday.

($1 = 0.8327 pounds)

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris and Toby Davis)

((Aadi.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.