Soccer-Breakaway Super League cannot go ahead, says Agnelli

MANCHESTER, England, April 21 (Reuters) - Breakaway European Super League founder and Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli said on Wednesday that the league can no longer go ahead after six English clubs withdrew.

Asked whether the project could still happen after the exits, Agnelli told Reuters: "To be frank and honest no, evidently that is not the case."

