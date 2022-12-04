Soccer-Brazil's Vinicius Jr looking to terminate Nike deal, report says

SAO PAULO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Brazil's Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr is trying to terminate his sponsorship agreement with Nike Inc NKE.N, website UOL reported on Sunday, saying the player feels he has been getting unfair treatment from the U.S.-based company.

Vinicius Jr, who is currently with the national team at the Qatar World Cup, has contacted lawyers to seek litigation aimed at ending the deal that runs until 2028, the report said.

Nike did not immediately respond to requests for comment outside business hours.

The 22-year-old Vinicisu Jr has been one of Nike's biggest assets in Brazil, who are also sponsored by the U.S. sportswear maker, after the company terminated its endorsement deal with Neymar in 2021.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Ken Ferris)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.