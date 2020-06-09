US Markets

Soccer-Brazilian FA sets up COVID-19 relief fund for clubs

Publisher
Reuters
Published

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) has set up a R$100 million ($20.74 million) relief fund to help top-flight clubs mitigate the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

June 9 (Reuters) - The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) has set up a R$100 million ($20.74 million) relief fund to help top-flight clubs mitigate the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Clubs in Brazil's second tier have been allocated R$15 million, the governing body added in a statement.

Soccer has been suspended since March due to the pandemic and clubs have struggled to cope with the loss of matchday revenue and ticket sales.

The CBF had previously allocated R$19 million to clubs in Brazil's third and fourth tiers, as well as the top two divisions of the women's league.

Brazil has South America's highest death toll from the novel coronavirus, with over 37,000 fatalities.

($1 = 4.8227 reais)

(Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

((Arvind.Sriram@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular