Soccer-Brazilian club forced to abandon restart after boots go missing

July 19 (Reuters) - A football club in northeastern Brazil had to abandon its long-awaited return to training on Sunday after officials opened the stadium to find most of their boots had been stolen.

A total of 21 pairs worth 7,000 reais ($1,300.10) went missing from the ASA club in Alagoas state, the club reported.

"Training was suspended because the team isn't able to get back to work due to this embarrassing situation," the director of football Emanuel Cerquera told the club's website.

"ASA has financial problems… and then something like this happens," Cerquera added. "I ask for the author of this crime to have some sympathy with ASA’s situation."

ASA are one of the top clubs in the Alagoas league, having won the state title six times since 2000.

The club were expecting to restart training after a long-hiatus caused by the new coronavirus.

Several state championships resumed this week in Brazil but the Alagoas state league, one of the minor competitions, has yet to set a date for action to resume.

($1 = 5.3842 reais)

(Writing by Andrew Downie; Editing by Ken Ferris)

