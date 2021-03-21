Soccer-Brazilian club Ferroviaria wins female Copa Libertadores

BUENOS AIRES, March 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian side Ferroviaria beat Colombian club America 2-1 on Sunday to win the female edition of the Copa Libertadores and take the trophy back to Brazil for the ninth time in its 12-year history.

It was the second Libertadores, the South American equivalent of the Champions League, for the club from Araraquara in Sao Paulo state, following their win in 2015.

Sochor put the Brazilians ahead after six minutes with the help of a goalkeeping error but winner of the Most Valuable Player award Catalina Usme equalized from the penalty spot six minutes from half time.

Aline Milene restored Ferroviaria's lead from the spot three minutes later and although America hit the woodwork three times in the second half they could not find the equaliser.

The 2020 tournament was held over from last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, with 16 teams playing the knock-out competition in Argentina between March 5 and March 21.

