Soccer-Brazil storm into 4-0 lead at halftime against South Korea

Credit: REUTERS/CARL RECINE

December 05, 2022 — 02:51 pm EST

Written by William Schomberg for Reuters ->

DOHA, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Brazil were thrashing South Korea 4-0 at halftime in their World Cup last-16 match on Monday with goals from Vinicius Jr., Richarlison and Lucas Paqueta plus a Neymar penalty.

The tournament favourites stormed into an early lead when Vinicius calmly side-footed through a crowd of South Korean defenders in the seventh minute after collecting Raphinha's cross.

Soon afterwards, French referee Clement Turpin pointed to the spot after a clumsy kick by Jung Woo-young felled Richarlison and Neymar rolled home the penalty in the 13th minute.

Brazil went 3-0 up in the 29th minute when Richarlison received a defence-splitting pass from Thiago Silva to score with ease and Paqueta got the fourth seven minutes later as he arrived in the box just in time to volley home a Vinicius cross.

Brazil were on course to face Croatia in the quarter-finals on Friday.

