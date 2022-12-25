US Markets

Soccer-Brazil soccer legend Pele's family gather at hospital bedside

December 25, 2022 — 01:54 am EST

Written by Aadi Nair for Reuters ->

Dec 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian soccer legend Pele's family members gathered at the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo on Saturday, where the 82-year-old, widely considered one of the greatest footballers of all time, has been since late November.

Doctors said this week that Pele's cancer had advanced and that he requires care related to renal and cardiac dysfunction. His family said he would remain in a Sao Paulo hospital over Christmas.

Pele has received regular medical treatment since a tumor was removed from his colon in September last year.

"Almost all of them. Merry Christmas. Gratitude, love, togetherness, family. The essence of Christmas. We thank you all for all the love and light you send," his daughter Kely Nascimento wrote on Instagram with a picture of their family in the hospital.

Pele's son Edinho, who played in goal for Santos in the 1990s, posted a picture of himself holding his father's hand to Instagram on Saturday, with the caption "Father... my strength is yours."

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard)

((Aadi.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

