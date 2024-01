Soccer-Brazil name Dorival Junior as new head coach

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Dorival Junior has been officially appointed Brazil coach, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) announced on Wednesday.

The 61-year-old confirmed on Sunday his decision to leave Sao Paulo and take charge of Brazil after the CBF sacked interim coach Fernando Diniz on Friday.

"Dorival Junior is the new coach of the men's national team. He will be presented at a news conference this Thursday at the CBF headquarters in Rio de Janeiro," the CBF said in a statement.

Dorival led Flamengo to the Copa Libertadores title and the Brazilian Cup in 2022 before joining Sao Paulo. He has also coached Atletico Mineiro, Athletico Paranaense, Internacional, Vasco da Gama, Fluminense and Palmeiras.

Brazil are sixth in the South American World Cup qualifying standings after winning only two of their six games and suffering three defeats.

