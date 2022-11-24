Soccer-Brazil goalless against gritty Serbia at halftime

By Anita Kobylinska

LUSAIL, Qatar, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Serbia goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic denied Brazil's potent strike force on several occasions in a goalless first half of their World Cup Group G match on Thursday.

Brazil were close to taking the lead in the 27th minute when Thiago Silva slid a low pass into the box, but Milinkovic-Savic did well to clear the ball and he also saved a low shot from winger Raphinha.

(Reporting by Anita Kobylinska, editing by Ed Osmond)

