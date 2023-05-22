Soccer-Brazil condemns "racist attacks" on Brazilian player in Spain

BRASILIA, May 22 (Reuters) - Brazil on Monday condemned the "racist attacks" Brazilian soccer star Vinicius Jr has repeatedly suffered in Spain and called on the Spanish government and sports authorities to punish those involved, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The Brazilian government called in Spain's ambassador on Monday to explain the situation following the latest incident on Sunday when racist insults were allegedly hurled at the Black top-scoring forward for Real Madrid.

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Mark Porter)

