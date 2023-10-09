News & Insights

US Markets

Soccer-Brady's Birmingham backlash after manager sacking

October 09, 2023 — 07:29 am EDT

Written by Trevor Stynes for Reuters ->

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Former NFL great Tom Brady was warmly welcomed by Birmingham City fans when he became a minority owner of the English club in August, but that relationship could turn sour after the second-tier side parted ways with manager John Eustace on Monday.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner was serenaded by club fans at a pub near their stadium when he paid a visit to Birmingham shortly after joining the club and becoming chairman of a new advisory board.

Already on Sunday with rumours of plans to sack the manager, despite a good start to the season, and with former England striker Wayne Rooney linked with the role, City fans took to social media to express their anger, with Brady the main target.

"I will be devastated if they don't give Eustace till the end of the season..DON'T DO IT" "I'm a Birmingham City fan, do not appoint Wayne Rooney" "Listen to the Birmingham City fans" were some of the tweets posted on the X platform directed at Brady.

There were plenty more comments, with stronger language involved, and now that the club have sacked the manager, after a 3-1 win over West Bromwich Albion and City in sixth place in the Championship, it will surely only get worse.

It's unsure how much influence Brady, as a minority owner, has over managerial decisions, but his high profile makes him an obvious target for the fans' anger.

(Reporting by Trevor Stynes Editing by Christian Radnedge)

((Trevor.Stynes@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.