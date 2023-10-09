Soccer-Brady's Birmingham backlash after manager sacking

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Former NFL great Tom Brady was warmly welcomed by Birmingham City fans when he became a minority owner of the English club in August, but that relationship could turn sour after the second-tier side parted ways with manager John Eustace on Monday.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner was serenaded by club fans at a pub near their stadium when he paid a visit to Birmingham shortly after joining the club and becoming chairman of a new advisory board.

Already on Sunday with rumours of plans to sack the manager, despite a good start to the season, and with former England striker Wayne Rooney linked with the role, City fans took to social media to express their anger, with Brady the main target.

"I will be devastated if they don't give Eustace till the end of the season..DON'T DO IT" "I'm a Birmingham City fan, do not appoint Wayne Rooney" "Listen to the Birmingham City fans" were some of the tweets posted on the X platform directed at Brady.

There were plenty more comments, with stronger language involved, and now that the club have sacked the manager, after a 3-1 win over West Bromwich Albion and City in sixth place in the Championship, it will surely only get worse.

It's unsure how much influence Brady, as a minority owner, has over managerial decisions, but his high profile makes him an obvious target for the fans' anger.

