Soccer-Bournemouth strike early in rout of Swansea

BOURNEMOUTH, England, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Bournemouth scored five times in the first half to crush second-tier Swansea City 5-0 in the FA Cup fourth round on Thursday.

Defender Lloyd Kelly put Premier League Bournemouth in front after seven minutes, firing into the top corner following a free kick.

Alex Scott doubled the lead three minutes later from close range before he set up Luis Sinisterra for the third in the 14th minute.

Forwards David Brooks and Dominic Solanke added a goal each for the hosts to make it 5-0 at halftime.

Bournemouth also beat Championship side Swansea 3-2 in the League Cup second round in August.

Tottenham Hotspur host holders Manchester City and Aston Villa face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge among the other fourth-round clashes on Friday.

(Reporting by Anita Kobylinska in Gdansk, editing by Ed Osmond)

