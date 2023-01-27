Soccer-Bournemouth sign Ghana forward Semenyo

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Bournemouth have signed Ghana international Antoine Semenyo from Championship side Bristol City, the Premier League club said on Friday.

The forward will join on a four-and-a-half-year deal, with the club retaining an option for a further year.

Semenyo, 23, played at last year's World Cup in Qatar, coming off the bench in Ghana's games against Portugal and Uruguay.

"Antoine is an exciting player and one we have monitored for a while. He had interest from elsewhere and so we're delighted to welcome him to the club," said chief executive Neill Blake.

Semenyo becomes Bournemouth's third signing in the transfer window, after Dango Ouattara and Darren Randolph.

(Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk Editing by Toby Davis)

