Soccer-'Boro knock out Spurs but City and Palace progress in FA Cup

March 1 (Reuters) - Tottenham Hotspur suffered an FA Cup upset at the hands of Championship Middlesbrough on Tuesday losing 1-0 after extra time in the fifth round at the Riverside Stadium to Chris Wilder's side.

Josh Coburn drilled in the decisive goal in the 107th minute as 'Boro followed up their humbling of Manchester United in the previous round with another night to remember.

Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish were on target as Premier League leaders Manchester City beat Championship strugglers Peterborough United 2-0.

City struggled to break down the second tier's bottom club until Mahrez put them ahead on the hour, cutting in from the right and drilling a left-foot shot into the far corner.

Pep Guardiola's side then doubled their lead with a goal of prime quality -- Phil Foden struck a ball from deep which Grealish brought down with a sublime touch before a clinical finish for his first goal in the FA Cup.

“We are in the next round and in the end, the quality of our players made the difference,” Guardiola said, praising the finishing of his forwards.

"Riyad always had this quality in the final third - he is the best we have. He scored a fantastic goal. So proud of the game he played.

“The pass from Phil (for the Grealish goal) was excellent - the control was excellent from Jack. He was aggressive in the final third and is back from injury and played a really good level," added the Spaniard.

Crystal Palace are also into the last eight after Jairo Riedewald grabbed an 82nd-minute winner at home to second tier Stoke City.

Stoke's Josh Tymon had cancelled out Cheikhou Kouyate's 53rd-minute opener for Palace before Riedewald struck.

