News & Insights

US Markets

Soccer-Bordeaux's Elis undergoes surgery after suffering serious head injury

Credit: REUTERS/Erik Williams

February 25, 2024 — 09:54 am EST

Written by Pearl Josephine Nazare for Reuters ->

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Bordeaux forward Alberth Elis has undergone surgery after sustaining a serious head injury during a Ligue 2 match against Guingamp, his club said on Sunday.

The 28-year-old Honduras international collided with Guingamp defender Donatien Gomis just 40 seconds into the game at Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux on Saturday, after which he was carried off on a stretcher.

Thirteenth-placed Bordeaux, who secured a 1-0 win over Guingamp, said Elis was rushed to the hospital after the incident and underwent surgery during the night.

They added that Elis had to be placed in a protective artificial coma.

"We will be monitoring his condition in hospital over the next few days. At this stage, it is not yet possible to give an opinion on Alberth's vital and functional prognosis," Bordeaux said in a statement.

"The club therefore expects that it will not be able to communicate any new decisive information for a few days and will not comment further on Alberth's state of health."

(Reporting by Pearl Josephine Nazare in Bengaluru; editing by Pritha Sarkar)

((PearlJosephine.Nazare@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.