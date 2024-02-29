Soccer-Bordeaux's Elis recovering after serious head injury

Feb 29 (Reuters) - Bordeaux forward Alberth Elis is recovering after undergoing surgery and being placed in an induced coma following a serious head injury during a league match, his family said in a statement shared by the Ligue 2 club.

The 28-year-old Honduras international collided with Guingamp defender Donatien Gomis just 40 seconds into the game at Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux on Saturday, after which he was forced off on a stretcher.

On Sunday, Bordeaux said Elis was rushed to the hospital after the incident and underwent surgery during the night, adding that the forward had to be placed in a protective artificial coma.

"We are pleased to share with you the first encouraging signs, Alberth is waking up and seems to be gradually recovering," his family said on Wednesday.

"However, we would like to remain cautious about the progress of his condition, as the next few days will be crucial ... Alberth is a fighter and we will keep you updated on his condition shortly."

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((Aadi.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.