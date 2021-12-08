World Markets

Soccer-Boca Juniors beat Talleres in shootout to win Copa Argentina

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Boca Juniors beat Talleres 5-4 on penalties to win the Copa Argentina on Wednesday after a 0-0 draw over 90 minutes.

The Buenos Aires side triumphed despite playing the last 25 minutes with 10 men after Juan Ramirez was sent off.

Boca scored all five of their penalties, with Hector Fertoli’s spot kick saved by Boca keeper Agustin Rossi.

The title, their 49th domestic trophy according to Boca stats, guarantees them direct entry into the group stages of next year’s Copa Libertadores.

(Reporting by Ramiro Scandolo; writing by Andrew Downie; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

((andrew.downie@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 99995-9571;))

