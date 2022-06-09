Soccer-Blind backs 'control freak' Ten Hag to deliver at Manchester United

June 10 (Reuters) - Ajax Amsterdam defender Daley Blind has described new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag as a "control freak" and backed the Dutchman to bring success back to the club if given time and resources to establish his own playing style.

Blind, who spent four seasons at United before leaving for Ajax in 2018, won three Eredivisie titles and two domestic cups under Ten Hag.

"He's really social," the 32-year-old told United's website. "I think, also in Ajax, he knows everyone at the club is important. Everyone needs to be involved to get that winning feeling, that winning mentality.

"He is aware of that and wants to keep everything close. He's also a control freak and wants to be on top of everything. I think that's a special quality you need to have when being that good."

Ten Hag takes over at Old Trafford following a woeful campaign under interim manager Ralf Rangnick, with the team finishing sixth in the Premier League and missing out on Champions League qualification.

United have not won a trophy since the Europa League in 2017 and while getting his hands on silverware will be important for Ten Hag he must first establish a clear playing style, said Blind.

"I know this manager has the quality and I hope he gets the time to put everything his way and makes sure the team plays how he wants," he added. "I am confident he will be successful."

(Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

((Dhruv.Munjal@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9818291916;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.