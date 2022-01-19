Soccer-Bergwijn's stoppage-time double gives Spurs 3-2 win at Leicester

LEICESTER, England, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Steven Bergwijn scored twice in stoppage time as Tottenham Hotspur pulled off a remarkable 3-2 victory at Leicester City in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Zambian Patson Daka put Leicester ahead, against the run of play, in the 24th minute with a sliding left-footed finish at the back post after Sergio Reguilon had failed to clear.

The visitors got their eventual reward when they drew level in the 38th minute with a clinical finish from Harry Kane, who beat the offside trap, skipped inside Caglar Soyuncu and drilled a low shot in off the far post.

It was a tighter affair after the break but Leicester got in front in the 76th minute when substitute Harvey Barnes found James Maddison whose low shot struck the outstretched leg of Japhet Tanganga and flew in via the post.

That looked to be enough until substitute Bergwijn levelled in stoppage time and then astonishingly grabbed the winner after being sent through by an excellent Kane pass.

(Reporting by Simon Evans Editing by Toby Davis)

