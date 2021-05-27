Soccer-Benzema will quickly settle back into France team, says Varane

PARIS, May 27 (Reuters) - Raphael Varane said that his Real Madrid team mate Karim Benzema would fit seamlessly back into the France team as the forward makes his international comeback after being left out for more than five years.

Benzema, who has scored 30 goals in all competitions for Real this season, has not played for Les Bleus since 2015 after a blackmail scandal over which he faces a trial in October.

"Of course, I am very happy that Karim is back in the team. For 5-6 years I was in a difficult position when I was asked about him," Varane told reporters on Thursday, a day after Les Bleus gathered at their training camp ahead of Euro 2020, in which they face Germany, Hungary and Portugal in Group F.

"I'm very happy that he's back and I think that's the case for many players in the group. I didn't play any role and I heard like you about his selection when it was announced."

According to defender Varane, the 33-year-old Benzema will provide France's attack with more fluidity as he is expected to take his place in the starting lineup alongside Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe.

"One of Karim's greatest qualities is to play with others," Varane said. "He has this ability to link players together. That's what we expect from him, that he plays his game."

France play their first warm-up game against Wales in Nice next Wednesday.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)

((julien.pretot@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495370;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.