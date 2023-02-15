Soccer-Benzema strikes twice as Real beat Elche 4-0

Credit: REUTERS/JUAN MEDINA

February 15, 2023 — 04:58 pm EST

Written by Anita Kobylinska for Reuters ->

MADRID, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Real Madrid earned a comfortable 4-0 home win over bottom side Elche in LaLiga on Wednesday, restoring their eight-point gap to leaders Barcelona.

Marco Asensio effortlessly slalomed past the Elche defence eight minutes into the game to put Real Madrid in front with a low shot inside the bottom left corner.

Striker Karim Benzema doubled their advantage from the spot just after the half-hour mark, firing into the top right corner after Carlo Ancelotti's side were given a penalty for a handball.

The France forward made it 3-0 one minute into first-half stoppage time through another penalty, awarded to Real for a foul on forward Rodrygo.

The hosts continued to enjoy possession and create chances and increased the scoreline again in the 80th minute with a superb shot by Luka Modric from the edge of the box.

Real are second in the standings on 48 points from 21 games, eight points behind table-toppers Barcelona. Elche remain bottom of the table, 12 points short of safety.

(Reporting by Anita Kobylinska in Gdansk; editing by Clare Fallon)

((anita.kobylinska@tr.com; +48 58 769 65 38;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.