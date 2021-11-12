Soccer-Benteke to get rare chance for Belgium

recasts with coach's confirmation

BRUSSELS, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Christian Benteke will end a two-year wait to start for his country after coach Roberto Martinez included him in the line-up for their World Cup qualifier against Estonia in Brussels on Saturday.

The Crystal Palace forward hadstarted only three matches for Belgium in the last five years despite 42 call ups since Martinez took over as coach in 2016, frustratingly consigned to the bench for almost all that time.

But he gets his chance to lead the attack with Romelu Lukaku and Michy Batshuayi – both usually ahead of him in the selection pecking order – sitting out this week through injury.

"Christian has had his moments, and has always performed when he's come on. So, it's just a natural situation where Christian will start tomorrow and bring that experience and know-how and that desire to be in a national team in a very difficult position," Martinez told a news conference on Friday.

The 30-year-old Benteke won his first cap in 2010 and has collected 42 in total, scoring 16 times for Belgium.

But under Martinez he has played a paltry 400 minutes and last started an international two years ago, scoring twice in a 6-1 home win over Cyprus. He has been an unused substitute 29 times.

Martinez did select him for the European Championship this year, but he got only six minutes in their group game against Finland, and he was left out of the reduced-sized squad for last month’s Nations League finals in Italy.

Benteke was recalled for Saturday’s qualifier, where a win would see Belgium book their World Cup berth, and the match against Wales in Cardiff on Tuesday.

Benteke had a requested a clear the air meeting with Martinez in September to discuss his lack of playing time, which the coach described as a good discussion.

"I want players to be unhappy if they’re not playing,” the coach said at the time.

“The opposite would not be healthy. I want them to be eager to play and that’s something Christian has always shown. It’s because of that attitude he keeps being selected."

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis and Pritha Sarkar)

