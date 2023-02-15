Soccer-Benfica win at the double away in Champions League clash

BRUGES, Belgium, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Joao Mario’s second-half penalty and a late goal from David Neres saw Benfica win 2-0 away over Club Brugge in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie in Belgium on Wednesday, giving the Portuguese club a major advantage for next month’s return.

Joao Mario’s 51st-minute spot kick came after Benfica had spurned a host of good opportunities as they dominated the away encounter and ensured they have a lead to defend at home in the return in Lisbon on March 7.

The penalty was awarded after Brugge’s Scottish defender Jack Hendry had brought down Goncalo Ramos in a clumsy challenge.

Neres took advantage of a defensive slip to tuck away the second goal in the 88th minute.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Clare Fallon)

