News & Insights

Soccer-Belgium qualifier v Sweden abandoned after two Swedes shot dead in Brussels - UEFA

Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

October 16, 2023 — 04:33 pm EDT

Written by Philip O'Connor and additional reporing by Tommy Lund for Reuters ->

updates with match abandoned

BRUSSELS, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The Euro 2024 qualifier between Belgium and Sweden was suspended at halftime and subsequently abandoned following the shooting dead of two Swedes in Brussels earlier on Monday, UEFA said.

Belgium raised its terror alert to the highest level as a man in a video on social media claimed that he was the assailant and that he was from the Islamic State.

"Following a suspected terrorist attack in Brussels this evening, it has been decided after consultation with the two teams and the local police authorities, that the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying match between Belgium and Sweden is abandoned," UEFA said in a statement on its website.

Swedish reporters at the game said they had been informed of the attack just before the national anthems were played, and the Swedish players told UEFA they did not want to play the second half and the Belgians agreed, Swedish broadcaster TV6 said.

The score was level at 1-1 when news of the suspension came and Swedish fans have been asked to remain in the stadium.

Belgium have already booked their place at the finals in Germany next year, while Sweden cannot qualify.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor, additional reporing by Tommy Lund; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((philip.oconnor@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.