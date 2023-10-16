Soccer-Belgium qualifier v Sweden abandoned after two Swedes shot dead in Brussels - UEFA

updates with match abandoned

BRUSSELS, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The Euro 2024 qualifier between Belgium and Sweden was suspended at halftime and subsequently abandoned following the shooting dead of two Swedes in Brussels earlier on Monday, UEFA said.

Belgium raised its terror alert to the highest level as a man in a video on social media claimed that he was the assailant and that he was from the Islamic State.

"Following a suspected terrorist attack in Brussels this evening, it has been decided after consultation with the two teams and the local police authorities, that the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying match between Belgium and Sweden is abandoned," UEFA said in a statement on its website.

Swedish reporters at the game said they had been informed of the attack just before the national anthems were played, and the Swedish players told UEFA they did not want to play the second half and the Belgians agreed, Swedish broadcaster TV6 said.

The score was level at 1-1 when news of the suspension came and Swedish fans have been asked to remain in the stadium.

Belgium have already booked their place at the finals in Germany next year, while Sweden cannot qualify.

