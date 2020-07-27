Soccer-Belgian coach in Tanzania sacked for racist outburst

DAR-es-SALAAM, July 27 (Reuters) - Belgian coach Luc Eymael was fired by his club in Tanzania on Monday after racist comments at a news conference last week where he described his own club's supporters as monkeys and barking dogs.

The journeyman coach who has worked in 10 different African countries over the last decade, was dismissed by Young Africans, one of the top two clubs in Dar-es-Salaam, for his outburst after a 1-1 draw at Mtibwa Sugar last Wednesday.

He said jeering from the terraces at his tactical changes showed an ignorance about the game on the part of the fans.

"They are completely stupid in this country. They can only shout. They are like monkeys or dogs who are only barking. They can only do that. They don’t know anything," Eymael had said.

His club waited until after the last game of the season on Sunday to fire the 60-year-old coach.

"Yanga management has been saddened by inhumane and racist remarks made by coach Luc Eymael and reported by several media outlets as well as social media," said a statement.

"Owing to those unsporting remarks, Yanga management has decided to fire Luc Eymael effective today, Monday, July 27 and will ensure he leaves the country as soon as possible."

Eymael denied his comments were aimed at the club's fans.

"I was provoked by a fan from our rivals Simba and I apologised on Friday for my comments," he told BBC Sport Africa.

The Tanzania Football Federation said it would take disciplinary action and report him to FIFA.

