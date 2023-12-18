Soccer-Bela and Nzola included as Angola name squad for Cup of Nations finals

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Angola recalled strikers Jeremie Bela and Mbala Nzola to their squad for the African Cup of Nations finals as they became the first team to name their selection for next month’s tournament in the Ivory Coast.

Coach Pedro Goncalves named 23 players on Monday, despite the Confederation of African Football saying last week that the 24 participating countries would be allowed 27-strong squads for the finals, which kick off on Jan. 13.

Bela, previously at Birmingham City, last played for Angola two years ago and is a surprise inclusion considering injuries have restricted his playing time this season for Ligue 1’s bottom club Clermont Foot.

Nzola, who plays for Fiorentina, had refused to play for Angola over the last month in protest at poor logistical arrangements around the last Cup of Nations qualifiers in June, but has been persuaded to return.

Goncalves left out former Portugal international Helder Costa, who has not played this season after terminating his contract with Leeds United.

Another former Portugal international Ivan Cavaleiro earlier this year switched allegiance to Angola but despite several call-ups he failed to make his debut and is not included in the squad.

Goncalves said Cavaleiro, previously on the books at Fulham, had asked not to be considered because he has struggled with injury at French club Lille this season.

Angola will compete in Group D at the Cup of Nations finals, starting against Algeria in Bouake on Jan. 15 before they take on Mauritania and Burkina Faso.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Antonio Dominique (Etoile Carouge), Kadu (Oliveira Hospital), Neblu (Premiero Agosto)

Defenders: Eddie Afonso (Petro Atletico), Loide Augusto (Alanyaspor), Jonathan Buatu (Valenciennes), Tó Carneiro (Petro Atletico), Núrio Fortuna, (Gent), Kialonda Gaspar (Estrela Amadora), Kinito (Petro Atletico)

Midfidelders: Beni (Casa Pia), Estrela (Erzurumspor), Fredy (Eyupspor), Keliano Manuel (Estrela Amadora), Bruno Paz (Konyaspor) Show (Maccabi Haifa)

Forwards: Jeremie Bela (Clermont, Foot), Gelson Dala (Al Wakrah), Zito Luvumbo (Cagliari), Mabululu (Al Ittihad), Milson (Maccabi Tel Aviv), Zine (AEK Athens), M'bala Zola (Fiorentina).

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

