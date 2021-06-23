World Markets

Soccer-BeIN agrees three-year TV rights deal with UEFA in seven Asian countries

Contributor
Rohith Nair Reuters
Published

Qatar's BeIN Media Group on Wednesday announced a new media rights deal with Europe's soccer governing body UEFA to broadcast its major competitions in seven Asian countries until 2024.

June 23 (Reuters) - Qatar's BeIN Media Group on Wednesday announced a new media rights deal with Europe's soccer governing body UEFA to broadcast its major competitions in seven Asian countries until 2024.

BeIN will continue to broadcast Champions League and Europa League games in Hong Kong, Malaysia, Brunei and Singapore while also expanding its rights to Thailand, Cambodia and Laos for the seasons 2021-22 to 2023-24.

The deal also includes rights to the UEFA Europa Conference League, UEFA's new third-tier competition, as well as the UEFA Youth League which features the Under-19 teams.

Earlier this month, BeIN retained exclusive television rights to broadcast the Champions League, Europa League and other UEFA competitions across the Middle East and North Africa for a further three years.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

((Rohith.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    IMF's Georgieva: Poorer Nations Hit by Climate, Pandemic

    IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva says poorer nations are struggling with pandemic-fueled debt and desperately need help. She speaks to Bloomberg's Haslinda Amin following an IMF panel. (Source: Bloomberg)

    6 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular